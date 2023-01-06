Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on these maturity tenors

The bank is giving an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits that mature in 180 days to 363 days, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits that mature in 364 days. On deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75%, and on deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to 23 months, it is offering an interest rate of 7.00%. The bank increased the interest rate on a deposit tenor of 23 months and one day—less than 2 years—by 50 basis points from 6.50% to 7%, and on a tenor of 2 years—less than 3 years—by 10 basis points from 6.40% to 6.50%.

