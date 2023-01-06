Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on these maturity tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on these maturity tenors2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the top lenders in the private sector, raised the interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 4, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 50 bps. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens on deposits with a term of 390 days to less than two years.
The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, and Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 30 days. On deposits with a tenor of 31 to 45 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving a 3.25% interest rate, and on deposits with a tenor of 46 to 90 days, the bank is promising a 3.50% interest rate. Deposits that mature between 91 and 120 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.00%, while deposits that mature between 121 and 179 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.25%.
The bank is giving an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits that mature in 180 days to 363 days, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits that mature in 364 days. On deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75%, and on deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to 23 months, it is offering an interest rate of 7.00%. The bank increased the interest rate on a deposit tenor of 23 months and one day—less than 2 years—by 50 basis points from 6.50% to 7%, and on a tenor of 2 years—less than 3 years—by 10 basis points from 6.40% to 6.50%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.25% on deposits due in 4 years or more but less than 5 years, and an interest rate of 6.30% on deposits maturing in 3 years or more but less than 4 years. Deposits that mature in five years or more, up to and including ten years, will earn interest at a rate of 6.20%.
Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank has also announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new rates go into effect on January 5, 2023, according to the bank's official website. The bank currently offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that vary from 3.00% to 5.85% for non-senior citizens and 3.75% to 6.60% for senior citizens as a result of the modification. On deposits with a term of 600 days, the bank offers a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8% for senior citizens.
