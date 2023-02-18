Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 7.70%
- Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr based on an announcement made on Friday.
Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr based on an announcement made on Friday. For deposits maturing in the next seven days to ten years, Kotak Mahindra Bank is now giving interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. Following the interest rate change on fixed deposits by Kotak Mahindra Bank on February 17, 2023, deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years would now provide a maximum return of 7.20% for non-senior residents and 7.70% for senior citizens.
