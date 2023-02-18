Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 7.70%

The interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank are now 7.00% for deposits with a tenor of 365 days to 389 days and 7.20% for deposits with a tenor of 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than two years. Deposits due in the next two to three years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%, while those maturing in the next three to four years will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%. Kotak Mahindra Bank would pay an interest rate of 6.25% and 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years and 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, respectively.