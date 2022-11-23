Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 20 bps2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 03:08 PM IST
- On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased interest rates.
On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased interest rates. The new rates are in effect as of today, November 23, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 20 bps. As a result, the bank now provides FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates for the general public ranging from 2.75% to 6.20% and for senior citizens from 3.25% to 6.70%. The maximum interest rate for deposits that mature in 23 months to 2 years is currently 7%.