Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 20 bps

The bank increased interest rates on FDs maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years by 20 basis points (bps), from 6.30% to 6.50%, and on those maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years by 10 bps, from 6.30% to 6.40%. FD interest rates have increased by 5 basis points (bps) from 6.25% to 6.30% for those due in 3 years or more but less than 4 years, and by 5 bps (bps) from 6.20% to 6.25% for those maturing in 4 years or more but less than 5 years at Kotak Bank. An interest rate of 6.20% will be offered on deposits with maturities of five years or longer, up to and including ten years.