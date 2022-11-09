Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 15 bps2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 04:16 PM IST
One of the leading private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, November 9, 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates by up to 15 basis points. Currently, Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 6.30% for the general public and 6.80% for senior citizens on fixed deposits due in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 3 years.