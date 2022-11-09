Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 15 bps

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 270 days, while Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to offer a rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 271 days to 363 days. On FDs that mature in 364 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.00%, but on those that mature in 365 days to 389 days, the bank has increased the interest rate by 15 basis points, from 6.10% to 6.25%. Deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 23 Months will now provide an interest rate of 6.30%, up from 6.25% before, a 5 basis point increase.

