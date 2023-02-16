Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rate by 5 bp across tenure. Check details
Following the RBI repo rate hike, Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funding based lending rates by 5 basis points across all tenures
Following RBI's hike in benchmark policy rates, Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its lending rates by 5 basis points across tenures. The revised Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(K-MCLR) will be in effect from Thursday.
