Following RBI's hike in benchmark policy rates, Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its lending rates by 5 basis points across tenures. The revised Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(K-MCLR) will be in effect from Thursday.

Notably, Kotak Mahindra Bank has joined the list of commercial banks who have increased their lending rates after the rise in RBI's repo rate. The move will make loans costlier for customers.

The private lender has increased the overnight K-MCLR to 8.2%. Whereas, the rate for one month has been increased to 8.45%. THe KMCLR for three months duration is set at 8.60% and for six month tenure, the rate is fixed at 8.80%. The bank has set the rate for one, two, and three year tenure at 9%, 9.05%, and 9.20%.

View Full Image Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its lending rates by 5 basis points. The new rates will be implemented from Feb 16. (Kotak Mahindra Bank website)

Marginal Cost of Lending Rate is the minimum rate at which a bank is allowed to lend money to the customers. The financial institution is not allowed to lend money below that rate. MCLR system was established by the Reserve Bank of India provide minimum flooring on lending rates in different types of loans.

In addition to Kotak Mahindra Bank, several other commercial banks have also raised their lending rates after the Reserve Bank of India announced the hike in benchmark policy rates. RBI announced to raise the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.50%. Repo Rate is the rate at which RBI lends money to the commercial banks against government securities.

Soon after the hike in RBI repo rate, India's largest public sector bank, SBI, raised its lending rates by across tenures. The revised rates were implemented by the bank from February 15. Apart from SBI, other public sector banks like Punjab National Bank, Bank or Baroda and other banks have also raised their lending rates. PNB and BoB raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points.

PNB has increased the repo linked lending rate(RLLR) from 8.75% to 9 %. BoB's revised lending rates were implemented on 12 February. As per its revised rates, MCLR was increased to 7.90 % from 7.85% for the overnight tenure, the rate was increased to 8.20% from 8.15% for one month tenure.