Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rate by 5 bp across tenure. Check details

The private lender has increased the overnight K-MCLR to 8.2%. Whereas, the rate for one month has been increased to 8.45%. THe KMCLR for three months duration is set at 8.60% and for six month tenure, the rate is fixed at 8.80%. The bank has set the rate for one, two, and three year tenure at 9%, 9.05%, and 9.20%.