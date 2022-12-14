Kotak Mahindra Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates up to 7%

In order to start a fixed deposit account, the depositor must have a minimum deposit of Rs. 5,000. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers fixed deposit alternatives with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years. You may pick from cumulative, monthly, or quarterly pay-out alternatives for the FD interest amount with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, the bank permits customers to partially or prematurely withdraw fixed deposits. An Indian national or an NRI, a senior citizen or a member of HUF; can invest in a fixed deposit with Kotak Mahindra Bank.