Kotak Mahindra Bank introduces fitness allowance for employees

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) today announced the introduction of a fitness allowance and remote working benefits for its employees. The allowances – new additions to Kotak’s ‘Health to the Power Infinity’ programme for employees – are effective from 1st December, 2020.

Under Kotak’s 'Health to the Power Infinity' programme, employees are eligible for a monthly fitness allowance. However, to ensure employees actually benefit from the purpose of the allowance, they would need to share their fitness goals with the bank. Further, as per Kotak’s Remote Working policy for employees, roles have been classified as full-time or partially remote working roles. To make work-from-home (WFH) more comfortable and productive, Kotak employees in full-time and part-time remote working roles will receive a remote working allowance every month.

"In a work-from-home environment, it’s been seen that work-life balance is getting impacted, and we give utmost importance to employee wellbeing – physical and emotional, always. We sincerely hope all our employees benefit immensely from the bank’s fitness allowance and working from home benefits". Sukhjit Pasricha, President & Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

Since April 2020, under the ‘Health to the Power Infinity’ initiative, Kotak has been conducting a range of activities to support the health and overall well-being of employees to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. To achieve a holistic wellbeing of employees, the initiative is divided into four pillars – ‘Physical, Emotional, Financial and Social’. Each pillar dives into a specific part of health and wellness to assist Kotakites in their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

As on 30th September, 2020, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,602 branches and 2,550 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

