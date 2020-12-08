Kotak Mahindra Bank introduces fitness allowance for employees

Under Kotak’s 'Health to the Power Infinity' programme, employees are eligible for a monthly fitness allowance. However, to ensure employees actually benefit from the purpose of the allowance, they would need to share their fitness goals with the bank. Further, as per Kotak’s Remote Working policy for employees, roles have been classified as full-time or partially remote working roles. To make work-from-home (WFH) more comfortable and productive, Kotak employees in full-time and part-time remote working roles will receive a remote working allowance every month.