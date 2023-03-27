Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates are effective from today with up to 7.70% to senior citizens on these tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates are effective from today with up to 7.70% to senior citizens on these tenors2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The latest fixed deposit interest rates of the leading private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective as of today.
The latest fixed deposit interest rates of the leading private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective as of today. According to the bank's official website, the latest interest rates for fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr are applicable as of March 27, 2023. The bank is currently giving interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for elderly people. Kotak Mahindra Bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.20% for the general public and 7.70% for senior citizens on deposit terms ranging from 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years.