Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates are effective from today with up to 7.70% to senior citizens on these tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank will pay 6.25% interest on fixed deposits maturing in 364 days, and 7.00% on those maturing in 365 days to 389 days. Kotak Mahindra Bank would pay 7.20% interest on deposits held for 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years, and 7.00% on deposits held for 2 years to less than 3 years. Deposits maturing in 3 years or more but less than 4 years will earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in 4 years or more but less than 5 years will earn 6.25% interest. On term deposits maturing in 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years, the bank will pay an interest rate of 6.20%.

