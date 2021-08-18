Kotak Mahindra Bank launches DIY repayment platform

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the Neo Collections platform will look to deliver a personalized and non-intrusive experience thereby enabling customers to manage their dues seamlessly on their own through an intuitive repayment platform.

According to the company, the platform will analyze both historical as well as live customer interaction data, deploying behavioural models to create individual customer-level personas that take into account the unique preferences of each customer, including their preferred communication mode, the best time to contact them and the language of their choice.

By clicking on the link received, customers will be directed to the platform that provides them with a consolidated view of their entire relationship with the bank and enables repayment of outstanding dues through a variety of payment modes.

“The main purpose behind deploying a DIY digital repayment platform was to make repayments for outstanding loans more convenient for our customers. Personalised, intelligent and more sensitive to the needs of our customers, the system keeps refreshing itself based on a customer’s preferences and behaviour. Bringing in an analytics and digital-enabled model into collections, enhances our ability to deliver a superior post-lending customer experience, while at the same time ensuring greater efficiencies in collections," said Ambuj Chandna, president–consumer assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The company added that in select cases, the platform will also determine the best course of action by offering customized repayment plans or payment resolution options in line with the bank’s internal credit guidelines.

“The platform is intuitive, using contextualised and optimised customer interactions, allowing Kotak to drive intelligent customer engagement for superior collections success at lower cost," said Anshuman Panwar, co-founder of Creditas Solutions.

