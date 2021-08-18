Kotak Mahindra Bank launches DIY repayment platform

“The main purpose behind deploying a DIY digital repayment platform was to make repayments for outstanding loans more convenient for our customers. Personalised, intelligent and more sensitive to the needs of our customers, the system keeps refreshing itself based on a customer’s preferences and behaviour. Bringing in an analytics and digital-enabled model into collections, enhances our ability to deliver a superior post-lending customer experience, while at the same time ensuring greater efficiencies in collections," said Ambuj Chandna, president–consumer assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.