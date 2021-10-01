MUMBAI : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Friday said it has gone live with the launch of the National Pension System (NPS) on mobile, and customers can now open and operate their NPS accounts through the bank’s mobile banking platform.

To open an NPS account through the Kotak mobile banking app, the customer only needs to upload a copy of the PAN card and a photograph, it said. The process is completely paperless, and the account can be opened instantly with just a few clicks, the lender said.

The account gets activated within a day, post verification and, existing NPS subscribers can also make additional contributions through the Kotak mobile banking app as well as view details of their account including total invested amount, total gain or loss and returns generated.

Shanti Ekambaram, group president (consumer banking) at Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “In many ways, the mobile has become the centre of our lives. At Kotak, the majority of our customers are mobile-first, and our endeavour continues to be to provide them with a range of services that they can access with ease and simplicity straight from our mobile banking app. NPS on Mobile is another step in that direction."

Supratim Bandyopadhyay, chairman, PFRDA said that as pension regulator, it always encourages adoption of technological advancements for enhancing subscribers’ experience in NPS.

“I believe this initiative by the bank will complement our efforts in a big way in realizing our vision of creating a pensioned society in India. I wish them all the success in their endeavour," said Bandyopadhyay.

