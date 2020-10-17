With 'Khushi Ka Season' offers, the Kotak Mahindra Bank kick-started the festive season celebrations. From attractive loan interest rates, loan processing fee waivers and quick online loan approvals on a range of retail and agri loan segments — the private sector lender offers a host of benefits for its customers.

Borrowers can now avail the home loans starting at 7% per annum, the Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement. If customers of another bank switches the loan account to Kotak Mahindra Bank, they will be eligible to save up to ₹20 lakh for transferring the balance.

"We are pleased to launch the 2020 edition of Khushi Ka Season, a month-long celebration to cater to all our customers’ financial & lifestyle needs – be it borrowing, savings, shopping or payments," said Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Ahead of the festive season, the bank offers 50% waiver on the processing fee on car loans and two-wheeler loans. The month-long offer is available in metros, smaller cities, towns and villages.

"In the new normal, the purpose of buying a car to ensure the safety of one’s family is also turning out to be very important. With Khushi Ka Season, we are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on car and two-wheeler loans," Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime said.

Moreover, women applicants can get special rates across the loan products.

"We also recognise the increasingly larger and active role that a woman is playing in household finances and are offering preferential pricing for women applicants on loans for personal as well as for business purposes," said Ekambaram.

Customers can avail special offers on other banking products including savings accounts, debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI payments. Kotak plans to partner leading e-commerce players such as Amazon.in and Flipkart with exciting offers for Kotak debit and credit cardholders. Additionally, Kotak has tied up with over 100 brands to introduce curated deals on its debit cards, credit cards, payments via Kotak net banking & mobile banking channels and no-cost EMI, the bank said.

Here are some of the offers by Kotak Mahindra Bank

1) Home Loans starting at 7% p.a.; Savings of up to Rs. 20 lakh on Balance Transfer cases.

2) 50% waiver on processing fee on car loans and two-wheeler loans.

3) 50% waiver on processing fee on agri business, commercial vehicle and construction equipment finance.

4) Payday Loans: You can get your salary in advance with interest rates starting at just ₹1 per day.

5) Silk Loans: Special rate across loan products for women applicants

6) You can get your Kotak MyTeam Special Cricket Edition Debit or Credit Card for Rs. 599 and get benefits of up to Rs. 2,339, the bank said.

7) 10% instant discount on Flipkart and Amazon for Kotak debit and credit cardholders. Attractive EMI options are also available.

8) 100+ offers across categories such as shopping, wellness, entertainment, travel and more with brand tie-ups with Goibibo, Grofers, Tata Cliq, Swiggy, Pepperfry, Zee5, Gaana Plus, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.