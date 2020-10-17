Customers can avail special offers on other banking products including savings accounts, debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI payments. Kotak plans to partner leading e-commerce players such as Amazon.in and Flipkart with exciting offers for Kotak debit and credit cardholders. Additionally, Kotak has tied up with over 100 brands to introduce curated deals on its debit cards, credit cards, payments via Kotak net banking & mobile banking channels and no-cost EMI, the bank said.