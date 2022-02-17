Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered Ezetap to provide integrated point of sale (PoS) solutions across 4,000 locations in India.

Through this association, Ezetap's integrated and customised point of sale (PoS) solutions will benefit scores of KMBL’s merchants in retail business spread across the country, it said. It will, the bank said, give retail customers a way to pay through cards and digital modes across all touchpoints in the purchase journey whether at the counter in-store or paying on delivery.

PoS machines are electronic devices used by retail merchants like grocery or apparel stores or pharmacies or any other category of retail business to collect payments against the goods and services rendered through non-cash modes like debit and credit cards, QR or even SMS to customer to pay using a link. This partnership will enable the bank to scale up its PoS product base across merchant segments, including retail enterprises and government customers, which service lakhs of customers on a daily basis, it said.

Thakur Bhaskar, senior executive vice-president and head (liability products and merchant acquiring), Kotak Mahindra Bank said that at a time when the digital payments market is growing at a scorching pace in the backdrop of the pandemic, the association with Ezetap will benefit customers and merchants using the bank’s PoS products.

“With customers mostly preferring to pay through card or digitally through their apps over cash at shops and retail enterprises for buying products, Ezetap's integrated solution will enable our merchants to avail various value-added services through our PoS product," said Bhaskar.

Byas Nambisan, chief executive officer, Ezetap, said that payments are critical to every business and there was a strong need for a flexible platform with built-in value-added features that addresses operational and cost requirements of various merchant segments.

“The consolidated and enhanced solution that Ezetap provides, really works towards equipping merchants with all the tools they need to grow their business. With training and support also being built into the app itself, it is a seamless solution that Kotak Mahindra’s customers can now avail," said Nambisan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.