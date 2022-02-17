Kotak Mahindra Bank partners Ezetap for PoS solutions

PoS machines are electronic devices used by retail merchants like grocery or apparel stores or pharmacies or any other category of retail business to collect payments against the goods and services rendered through non-cash modes like debit and credit cards, QR or even SMS to customer to pay using a link. This partnership will enable the bank to scale up its PoS product base across merchant segments, including retail enterprises and government customers, which service lakhs of customers on a daily basis, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}