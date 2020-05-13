Kotak mahindra Bank Q4 net profit falls 10% on higher provisioning

MUMBAI : Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday reported a 10% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹1266 crore at the end of March 2020 on higher provisioning. Net profit stood at ₹1407 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets seeing a decline of 7% quarter on quarter to ₹5026.9 crore at the end of March 2020. Gross NPA as a percentage of total assets stood at 2.3% as on 31 March as against 2.5% in the previous quarter. The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹491 crore during the quarter compared to ₹1,062 crore in the third quarter.

Provisions and contingencies surged to ₹1,047.47 crore in the quarter from ₹171.26 crore a year ago. General provision for covid-19 stood at ₹650 crore, while the provision towards advances/others (including provisions for exposures to entities with unhedged foreign currency exposures) was ₹3,73.72 crore.

Net interest income grew 17% year on year to ₹3560 crore led by steady net interest margins at 4.72%. Other income also rose 17% year to ₹1489.4 crore

Loan growth moderated to 7% year on year to ₹2.2 trillion while deposits grew 16% year on year to ₹2.63trillion. Current and savings accounts ratio stood at 56.2% compared to 53.7% in the third quarter. During fiscal year 2020, 4.4million accounts were opened through 811. Further, the management said it is looking at opening 14000 new accounts every day in the month of May.

“It’s pretty clear that covid is not going away in a hurry. The balancehseet is extremely important in these times. The focus will be on strong deposit franchise. In the Covid era, unsecured retail lending will go through tough times. In corporate loans, we are focused on the level of operating cost of company and their leverage. Lending business will go through a serious scrutiny," said Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak also added that with cost of funds coming down, the bank could look at deploying funds at aggressive lending rate to high quality borrowers.

While Kotak did not elaborate on his plans to bring down his promoter shareholding in the bank to 26% by August, he said that the bank is awaiting shareholder approval for the $1 billion share raise. The private sector lender is planning to sell 4% of its promoter stake, which could be worth at least ₹8,000 crore.

Share Via