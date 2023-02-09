Kotak Mahindra Bank raises FD rates by upto 25 basis points. Check details

The FD rates grow to 6.90% for general public if the tenure is increased to 365-389 days for the same amount. For senior citizens, FD interest rate is fixed at 7.40% for senior citizens for duration of 365-389 days for the same amount. For the same deposit amount, the interest rate is set at 7.10 % for general public for the tenure of 12 months 25 days to 2 years. For senior citizens it is 7.60% for the same tenure and amount.