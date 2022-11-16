Kotak Mahindra Bank reduces 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps, revises base rates2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank raises rates for other tenors while cutting the 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the major private sector banks, increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for various loan tenors while lowering the benchmark one-year tenor rate by 20 basis points. According to Kotak Bank's website, the updated MCLR rates went into effect on November 16, 2022.