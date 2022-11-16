Kotak Mahindra Bank reduces 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps, revises base rates

On the other side, Kotak Mahindra Bank has also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 14th November 2022. On FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now paying interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 23 months and 23 months 1 day- less than 2 years will now fetch a maximum standard rate of 6.50% and 7.00% for senior citizens.

