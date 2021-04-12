Kotak Mahindra Bank retains concessional home loan rate

“We expect this trend to continue with consumers keen to purchase, and live and work in their own homes. We would like to assure home buyers that Kotak stands by them and our home loan rate continues unchanged at 6.65%. We also see this as a great opportunity to build a quality home loan book," Chandna said in a statement. As on 31 December, the private lender’s home loans and loans against property (LAP) book stood at ₹49,977 crore and constituted 22% of all customer assets.