Home / Industry / Banking /  Kotak Mahindra Bank revises FD rates, new interest rates are in force from today

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises FD rates, new interest rates are in force from today

2 min read . 04:50 PM ISTVipul Das
In order to start a fixed deposit account, the depositor must have a minimum deposit of Rs. 5,000. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers fixed deposit alternatives with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

  • One of the leading private sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr.

One of the leading private sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 9th December 2022. Kotak Mahindra Bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 6.50% to the general public and 7.00% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Latest FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 2.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, while Kotak Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 30 days. The interest rates offered by Kotak Bank are now 3.25% for deposits maturing in 31 to 45 days and 3.50% for deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days. Deposits that mature in 91 to 120 days now earn 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 121 to 179 days now earn 4.25% interest. On deposits maturing in 180 Days to 270 Days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 271 Days to 363 Days, Kotak Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.75%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 364 days and an interest rate of 6.25% on those maturing in 365 Days to 389 Days. Deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and those maturing in 2 years- less than 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.40%. On FDs maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.30% and on those maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Deposits maturing in 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.20%.

View Full Image
Kotak Mahindra Bank Latest FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
MINT PREMIUMSee All
View Full Image
Kotak Mahindra Bank Latest FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

In order to start a fixed deposit account, the depositor must have a minimum deposit of Rs. 5,000. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers fixed deposit alternatives with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years. You may pick from cumulative, monthly, or quarterly pay-out alternatives for the FD interest amount with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, the bank permits customers to partially or prematurely withdraw fixed deposits. An Indian national or an NRI, a senior citizen or a member of HUF; can invest in a fixed deposit with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
