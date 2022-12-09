Kotak Mahindra Bank revises FD rates, new interest rates are in force from today

Kotak Mahindra Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 364 days and an interest rate of 6.25% on those maturing in 365 Days to 389 Days. Deposits maturing in 390 Days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and those maturing in 2 years- less than 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.40%. On FDs maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.30% and on those maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25%. Deposits maturing in 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.20%.

