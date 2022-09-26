Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates today: Check new rates2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Listen to this article
Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, September 26, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the modification, the bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that range from 2.50% to 6.10% for the general public and from 3.00% to 6.60% for senior citizens. As a consequence of the modification, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.10% for the general public and 6.60% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 23 months to 10 years.