Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates today: Check new rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates

Fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days will now pay an interest rate of 2.50%, while those that mature in 15 to 30 days will pay 2.65%. The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in the next 31 to 90 days, and it will also provide an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits maturing in the next 91 to 179 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 180 and 363 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.00%, while those with maturities above 364 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.25%. The interest rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank are now 5.75% for deposits maturing in 365 days to 389 days and 6% for deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 23 months. The bank will now provide fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 23 months to 10 years at an interest rate of 6.10%.