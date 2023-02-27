As of today, February 27, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are in effect. The revised interest rates are valid for domestic, NRO, and NRE fixed deposits with the option of a premature withdrawal. The bank is offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that range from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. With effect from today, deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years will earn a maximum interest rate of 7.70% for elderly individuals and 7.20% for non-senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates

The bank now offers a 2.75% interest rate on fixed deposits that mature within the next 7 to 14 days, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank currently offers a 3.00% interest rate on deposits that mature within the next 15 to 30 days. As of right now, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering interest rates of 3.25% for deposits having a tenor of 31 to 45 days and 3.50% for deposits with a tenor of 46 to 90 days.

Deposits with maturities between 91 and 120 days now earn 4.00% interest, and deposits with maturities between 121 and 179 days now return 4.25% interest. For fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 363 days, the bank currently pays an interest rate of 6.00%, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank also pays an interest rate of 6.25% on deposits maturing in 364 days.

Kotak Mahindra Bank currently offers interest rates of 7.00% for deposits having tenors of 365 days to 389 days and 7.20% for deposits with tenors of 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than two years. The interest rate on deposits maturing in the next two to three years will now be 6.75%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next three to four years will be 6.50%. On fixed deposits maturing in 4 years or more but less than 5 years and 5 years or more but up to 10 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.25% and 6.20%, respectively.

In order to open a fixed deposit account, the depositor must have at least a fixed deposit minimum of Rs. 5,000 for Kotak Mahindra Bank. With a fixed deposit, there are many ways to withdraw interest. You may pick from cumulative, monthly, or quarterly pay-out choices for the FD interest amount with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Also, the bank permits partial or premature withdrawals of fixed deposit amounts, giving depositors complete flexibility in terms of liquidity.

All resident individuals can invest in a fixed deposit with Kotak Mahindra Bank, whether they are Indian citizens, NRI, senior citizens, or a member of a HUF. They may go on to net-banking or mobile banking and promptly book an FD if they already have a Kotak Mahindra Bank savings account or current account.