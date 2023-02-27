Kotak Mahindra Bank's latest FD rates are effective from today: What’s new now?
As of today, February 27, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are in effect. The revised interest rates are valid for domestic, NRO, and NRE fixed deposits with the option of a premature withdrawal. The bank is offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that range from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. With effect from today, deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years will earn a maximum interest rate of 7.70% for elderly individuals and 7.20% for non-senior citizens.
