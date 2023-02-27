Kotak Mahindra Bank's latest FD rates are effective from today: What’s new now?

Kotak Mahindra Bank currently offers interest rates of 7.00% for deposits having tenors of 365 days to 389 days and 7.20% for deposits with tenors of 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than two years. The interest rate on deposits maturing in the next two to three years will now be 6.75%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next three to four years will be 6.50%. On fixed deposits maturing in 4 years or more but less than 5 years and 5 years or more but up to 10 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.25% and 6.20%, respectively.