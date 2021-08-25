Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said that it will be actively seeking inorganic growth opportunities via mergers and takeovers in the Indian financial services space.

Those could be in businesses or assets that enable it to expand its market share and increase customer base, said Chairman Prakash Apte during the bank's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

The Chairman also said that the Group aims to expand its market share in Indian financial services by increasing the customer base and enhancing customer experience, which will lead to higher cross-selling of products, thereby contributing to the future growth and profitability.

“The Group believes that with sound risk management and a strong capital adequacy ratio, it is well positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities offered by India of the future," Apte further said in his speech.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on BSE traded 0.37% lower at ₹1,698.20 apiece.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had last month reported a nearly 32 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹1,641.92 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,244.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during April-June 2021-22 rose to ₹8,062.81 crore, from ₹7,685.40 crore in Q1FY21, Kotak said in a regulatory filing.

However, interest income was down at ₹6,479.78 crore during the reported quarter from ₹6,911.86 crore in the year-ago period.

On asset front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.56 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 2.70 per cent on June 30, 2020.

Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 1.28 per cent from 0.87 per cent. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down slightly at ₹934.77 crore in June 2021 quarter, as against ₹962.01 crore put aside in the year-ago quarter.

