Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Business France

The MoU will try to promote business and start-up ecosystem cooperation and identify business and investment opportunities in India and France. Through this, Kotak Mahindra Bank will be amongst Business France’s privileged Indian banking partner for French companies and business France will accompany Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Indian clients in their entry in France. That apart, they would collaborate for knowledge roundtables organized by Business France India and be exclusive knowledge or banking partner for select events.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}