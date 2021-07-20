Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian Navy

The MoU enables the bank to offer its salary account proposition to all personnel of the Indian Navy—both serving and retired. The bank said it will also offer special salary account benefits to the Indian Navy. The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi and was jointly chaired by Commodore Neeraj Malhotra (commodore pay and allowances) of the Indian Navy and Parminder Varma, business head (corporate salary) at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

