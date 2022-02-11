Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has become the first private sector bank to offer its corporate salary account proposition to employees of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the bank and Prasar Bharati at Prasar Bharati House in New Delhi. The ceremony was chaired by DPS Negi, member (finance) Prasar Bharati and the MoU was signed by Jagat Singh Chauhan, deputy director (general admin), HOO, Prasar Bharati and Anirudh Maheshwari – senior executive vice-president and business head (corporate salary), Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The lender said that the salary account will provide access to a host of products and services, including a zero-balance salary account with free unlimited ATM transactions on all Visa ATMs and anywhere banking across its 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs.

Virat Diwanji, group president – retail liabilities and branch banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “With its various channels and radio stations, Prasar Bharati reaches every nook and corner of the country. It is our privilege to be their banker. The Kotak Salary Account provides a range of privileges with a host of personalized offerings, designed according to the requirements of Prasar Bharati employees."

