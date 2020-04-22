Kotak Mahindra Bank to raise up to 7,500 crore to build war chest

MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said it will raise capital by issuing up to 65 million fresh equity shares, which at the current market price may fetch the private sector lender ₹7,527 crore.

On Wednesday, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock was trading 2.44% higher at ₹1158 apiece on BSE.

The bank said its board, in a meeting, has approved the capital raising plan through a follow-on public offer (FPO) or a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or a combination of both.

Two people familiar with the bank’s plans said, apart from reducing the promoter's stake partially in line with the agreement with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the issue will help the bank build a war-chest to combat potential liquidity risks during the covid-19 crisis and take advantage of expansion opportunities in the market.

“The market for the bank’s stock is conducive now. Six months down the line the market may crack heavily which will make tough for any company to raise funds. The overall equity market, due to the covid-19 crisis worldwide, is potentially headed for a downtrend," said the first person.

On 19 April, Mint reported that the bank planned to sell 4% of its promoter stake, which could be worth at least ₹8,000 crore.

“The capital raising will be done in multiple tranches and may be completed before August. The issuance will lead to a sale of 3.28% stake by the bank," said the first person.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s capital raising plan comes on the heels of several large companies raising money from global investors over fears of missing the bus if equity market tanks further.

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Ltd. sold a 9.99% stake in its subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd.to Facebook for ₹43,574 crore.

“Kotak Mahindra Bank has realised that this is the right time to raise capital through equity sale because several global investors are interested right now to buy stakes in Indian listed companies. If the market cracks by another 10-15%, the opportunity to raise capital at this market price will be lost. With additional equity money, the bank’s capital adequacy will also get further impetus and the bank will be in a comfortable position to build buffers against any potential future losses or take advantage of opportunities in terms of acquisitions if the covid-19 crisis continues. The crisis may result in many good assets available below their fair valuation in the next 6 months," said the first person.

The latest capital raising plan is subject to shareholders’ approval and regulatory nods.

If the bank’s promoter and CEO Uday Kotak and his family trusts do not subscribe to the new equity issuance at all, their stake will also come down in the bank. Uday Kotak is required to lower his stake to 26% from about 30% now to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s norms.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio is around 18% at present. Banks are currently required to maintain a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9%. CAR is the ratio of a lender’s capital as compared to its risk weighted assets (cash, loans, investments etc.) and current liabilities (taxes, interests, expenses, deposits etc.).

The bank’s latest decision follows rating agency S&P’s move to reaffirm the bank’s rating outlook at BBB-/ Stable.

Over the past six years, Uday Kotak has been attempting to dilute his stake in the bank in order to comply with the extant norms.

In 2017, the Kotak had sold about 3.3% promoter stake worth about ₹8,116 crore in two tranches.

