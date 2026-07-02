Kotak’s Deutsche deal reflects its disciplined approach to inorganic expansion

In a December 2025 interview, managing director and chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani had told Mint that excess capital is generally a “good thing” because it allows the bank to weather any kind of thunderstorms on the downside as well as take opportunities on the upside. “Strategically, if it's a tick and valuation is a tick, then we will try to do the transaction. That's why we really like these portfolio acquisitions, like the Standard Chartered Bank personal loan book or Sonata Finance,” he had then said.