Kotak’s Deutsche deal reflects its disciplined approach to inorganic expansion

Anshika KayasthaSubhana Shaikh
5 min read2 Jul 2026, 05:59 AM IST
logo
Kotak bank’s loan book or customer assets have swelled from ₹71,693 crore as of March 2014 to ₹5.4 trillion at the end of March 2026.(REUTERS)
Summary
Kotak Mahindra Bank is acquiring Deutsche Bank's retail and wealth management business in India for 282 crore, expanding its customer base and enhancing its asset quality. The move aligns with Kotak's strategy of inorganic growth and focuses on integrating premium clientele.

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of Deutsche Bank's retail, private banking and wealth management business in India marks the latest extension of the private lender’s decade-long inorganic growth strategy.

These deals have ranged from loan pool purchases to full business acquisitions. Starting with merging ING Vysya Bank with itself in April 2015, Kotak went on to acquire BSS Microfinance in September 2016 and Sonata Finance in March 2024. More recently, it bought Standard Chartered Bank’s personal loan portfolio worth 3,330 crore in January 2025.

Kotak bank’s loan book or customer assets have swelled from 71,693 crore as of March 2014 to 5.4 trillion at the end of March 2026. Total assets under management (AUM) of the Kotak Group have surged from 1.2 trillion to 7.5 trillion over this period.

Also Read | RBI sees geopolitics, AI bubble as biggest threats to Indian economy

On Tuesday evening, the bank announced plans to acquire Deutsche Bank’s retail banking, affluent private banking and wealth management business in India for approximately 282 crore. Shares of the bank settled 2.1% higher at 400.45 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday.

“Kotak is a conservative bank. Organic growth in its chosen segments is naturally slower, so acquiring well-aligned businesses has been part of its playbook for years,” said Nirav Shah, managing director of Equirus Capital.

Shah said that the bank’s approach has been to acquire businesses where they can optimize the franchise, cross-sell more products and deepen relationships with the same customer base. “Smaller deals are easier to integrate and avoid the cultural and operational challenges that come with very large mergers,” Shah added.

Focus on premium clientele

The Deutsche Bank acquisition, however, is not necessarily an exercise to grow the loan portfolio or assets, but a more targeted strategy to utilise excess capital and acquire premium, high-quality customers, according to analysts.

“Deutsche Bank’s retail business is highly complementary to Kotak. It’s not just the retail portfolio but also the wealth management business that comes with it,” Asutosh Mishra of Ashika Stock Broking said, drawing comparisons to Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citibank’s consumer banking business in March 2023.

Also Read | 'Insurance sector seeing strong interest from foreign investors since 100% FDI'

“Kotak was also in the race when Citibank exited India, but that business eventually went to Axis Bank. Compared with Citi, the Deutsche portfolio is much smaller but has a premium client base,” Mishra said, adding that the overlap between Deutsche Bank’s and Kotak’s customers is limited. “Given the success of the Axis-Citi integration, this looks like a sensible strategy.”

The acquisition will add about 29,000 crore in loans, 16,000 crore in deposits, and 10,500 crore in assets under management to Kotak bank's balance sheet, in addition to the German bank’s around 150,000 customers and nearly 1,000 employees.

The acquisition would increase Kotak's advances by around 6% and deposits by nearly 3%, including a 2% uplift to its current account and saving account (CASA) deposits, Macquarie Research said in an investor note on Wednesday.

“85% of the investment AUM stands as MF AUM (mutual fund assets under management), presenting a cross-sell opportunity to Kotak AMC and Kotak Alternates, which have also signed non-binding term sheets with Deutsche Investments India for client referrals in portfolio management and investment advisory services,” the note said.

While the acquisition itself is not material in size, some analysts believe Kotak can learn from Axis’s experience in terms of retaining some of these premium and high-end customers.

Kotak has consistently grown faster than the industry, and so more than growth, the real value in such a deal lies in the quality of customers that foreign banks bring – typically premium and wealth clients, said Yuvraj Choudhary, research analyst at Anand Rathi Securities.

Also Read | Companies return to bond market as yields ease, RBI’s move creates space

“The key question going forward will be retention: how effectively the acquiring bank integrates and retains this high-value customer base over time. Axis Bank's experience with the Citibank portfolio, particularly in cards, offers a useful reference point on the importance of a smooth transition.”

In May 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank launched its premium banking vertical under ‘Solitaire’ aimed at providing group-wide banking and financial services to premium and high net worth customers. As of March 2026, the premium banking and Solitaire programme together comprised 66,000 families across the Kotak Group totalling a relationship value of 10.8 trillion, as per the bank’s investor presentation.

“These customer segments are clearly a priority across the sector, making this a sound strategic direction,” Anand Rathi’s Choudhary said.

RoE woes

Kotak bank’s management has indicated that the Deutsche Bank deal will be return on equity (RoE) accretive, and address the issue of subdued RoE due to excess capital on the bank’s balance sheet.

In a December 2025 interview, managing director and chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani had told Mint that excess capital is generally a “good thing” because it allows the bank to weather any kind of thunderstorms on the downside as well as take opportunities on the upside. “Strategically, if it's a tick and valuation is a tick, then we will try to do the transaction. That's why we really like these portfolio acquisitions, like the Standard Chartered Bank personal loan book or Sonata Finance,” he had then said.

However, Macquarie Research said that given the size of the deal, RoE accretion is expected to be small given that overall capital consumption is just 84 basis points. “We think the bank will remain excessively capitalised,” it said.

Also Read | RBI stress test: banks resilient, but buffers may shrink

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Kotak's capital adequacy ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 22.4% as of March 2026, slightly higher than 22.2% a year ago. The common equity tier-1 (CET-1) ratio was at 21.3%.

Meanwhile, analysts believe that a more significant near-term catalyst for Kotak’s stock may not be the Deutsche Bank deal, but the appointment of its new managing director, a decision the market will be watching closely. Kotak bank, on 27 June, announced that Vaswani has decided to step down as the head of the bank at the end of his current term on 31 December 2026.

About the Authors

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.