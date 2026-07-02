Kotak’s Deutsche deal reflects its disciplined approach to inorganic expansion

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of Deutsche Bank's retail, private banking and wealth management business in India marks the latest extension of the private lender’s decade-long inorganic growth strategy.
These deals have ranged from loan pool purchases to full business acquisitions. Starting with merging ING Vysya Bank with itself in April 2015, Kotak went on to acquire BSS Microfinance in September 2016 and Sonata Finance in March 2024. More recently, it bought Standard Chartered Bank’s personal loan portfolio worth ₹3,330 crore in January 2025.
Kotak bank’s loan book or customer assets have swelled from ₹71,693 crore as of March 2014 to ₹5.4 trillion at the end of March 2026. Total assets under management (AUM) of the Kotak Group have surged from ₹1.2 trillion to ₹7.5 trillion over this period.