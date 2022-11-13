Kotak’s next big challenge: Retaining savings customers

To be sure, most banks have seen a slowdown in savings account growth over the last year after stock markets started doing well and retail bulk customers moved their money out of banks for better returns. HDFC bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have maintained their saving deposit growth over the last financial year, although growth dropped in the first two quarters of this fiscal year. Kotak saw a sharper drop in its savings account growth as many of its customers who had parked money at a higher savings rate moved out when the bank dropped the rate sharply.