KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley sued in investor lawsuit over SVB failure

KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley sued in investor lawsuit over SVB failure2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- The complaint appears to be the first to target the bank’s auditors and underwriters. SVB collapsed last month following bets on bonds that lost value as interest rates rose.
KPMG LLP was sued as Silicon Valley Bank’s auditor, along with underwriters including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley & Co. in an investor lawsuit based on alleged misstatements leading to the bank’s collapse.
