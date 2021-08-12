KreditBee launches a new age card for the new India. Know all about it

Mr Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said, “We are happy to collaborate with KreditBee and RBL Bank for the launch of virtual ‘KreditBee Card’ on RuPay network. We believe that this credit-line backed prepaid card dedicated to the underbanked population will serve as a catalyst to financial empowerment by making credit facilities accessible to all and drive financial inclusion in the country. This virtual prepaid card will provide a contactless as well as safe availing of credit and shopping experience for all its users. With the launch of this prepaid card, we are hopeful of witnessing increased demand for credit cards in the remote areas which in turn can further boost the penetration of RuPay cards in the country."