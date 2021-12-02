KreditBee partners with Mswipe to offer ‘Cardless EMI’

“While BNPL offers customers the ability to make instant purchases even when they lack funds at that moment, it is also helping small businesses to increase footfalls which in turn boosts overall sales. EMI transactions on Mswipe terminals are 3X compared to last year, with merchants enjoying services at affordable rates on POS machines and Pay by link. We are excited to partner with KreditBee as this partnership will help in improving the checkout process significantly and reduce the time taken to complete the purchase."Mswipe CEO Ketan Patel said.