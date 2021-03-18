MUMBAI: The lack of any overt reference to loan waivers for microfinance borrowers in the incumbent Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal is a relief for micro lenders and Bandhan Bank , according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

“TMC's election manifesto was released recently and touches a range of focus areas like economy, support to low-income groups, agriculture etc. Interestingly, it does not explicitly propose any waiver for micro-borrowers, which should be a relief for microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Bandhan Bank," it said in a note on Thursday.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

Election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April, with results to be declared on 2 May. The state contributes to 47% of Bandhan Bank’s microfinance portfolio, while 16% of micro loans originate from Assam.

With Assam already passing the Assam Microfinance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Bill, 2020, in December, accompanied by the promise of a loan waiver, micro lenders would have been hit hard, had other poll-bound states announced something similar.

The gross loan portfolio of all micro lenders, including MFIs, banks, small finance banks, among others, stood at ₹2.27 trillion as on 30 September, up 17% on year, according to data from industry body Sa-Dhan.

“A combination of worse-than-expected impact from covid-19 and political risks in key states, like Assam, have clouded the outlook on Bandhan Bank's asset quality despite its strong track record in managing economic cycles and political/ regulatory issues in the past. In fact, the MFI segment has taken longer to recover from covid-19 and this is reflected in collection levels staying around 90%, as against 99% pre-covid, whereas other businesses have recovered well," the brokerage had said in a separate note on 15 March.

However, Jefferies added that its channel checks indicate that on-the-ground level collections are improving in the March quarter with improvement in economic activity, as well as change in consumption patterns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via