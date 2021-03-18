Subscribe
Lack of loan waiver promise in Bengal polls relief for MFIs, Bandhan Bank

After the lockdown, borrowers may tend to prioritize cash for daily needs and savings over repaying MFIs.mint
2 min read . 12:24 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • Jefferies has said channel checks indicate that on-the-ground level collections improving in the March quarter, with revival in economic activity, as well as change in consumption patterns

MUMBAI: The lack of any overt reference to loan waivers for microfinance borrowers in the incumbent Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal is a relief for micro lenders and Bandhan Bank, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

“TMC's election manifesto was released recently and touches a range of focus areas like economy, support to low-income groups, agriculture etc. Interestingly, it does not explicitly propose any waiver for micro-borrowers, which should be a relief for microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Bandhan Bank," it said in a note on Thursday.

Election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April, with results to be declared on 2 May. The state contributes to 47% of Bandhan Bank’s microfinance portfolio, while 16% of micro loans originate from Assam.

With Assam already passing the Assam Microfinance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Bill, 2020, in December, accompanied by the promise of a loan waiver, micro lenders would have been hit hard, had other poll-bound states announced something similar.

The gross loan portfolio of all micro lenders, including MFIs, banks, small finance banks, among others, stood at 2.27 trillion as on 30 September, up 17% on year, according to data from industry body Sa-Dhan.

“A combination of worse-than-expected impact from covid-19 and political risks in key states, like Assam, have clouded the outlook on Bandhan Bank's asset quality despite its strong track record in managing economic cycles and political/ regulatory issues in the past. In fact, the MFI segment has taken longer to recover from covid-19 and this is reflected in collection levels staying around 90%, as against 99% pre-covid, whereas other businesses have recovered well," the brokerage had said in a separate note on 15 March.

However, Jefferies added that its channel checks indicate that on-the-ground level collections are improving in the March quarter with improvement in economic activity, as well as change in consumption patterns.

