Lack of loan waiver promise in Bengal polls relief for MFIs, Bandhan Bank

“A combination of worse-than-expected impact from covid-19 and political risks in key states, like Assam, have clouded the outlook on Bandhan Bank's asset quality despite its strong track record in managing economic cycles and political/ regulatory issues in the past. In fact, the MFI segment has taken longer to recover from covid-19 and this is reflected in collection levels staying around 90%, as against 99% pre-covid, whereas other businesses have recovered well," the brokerage had said in a separate note on 15 March.

