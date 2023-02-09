Lack of penal interest may hit lenders with risky clients
Experts say RBI’s proposal, in its present form, will not make life any easier for lenders
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to stop lenders from charging defaulting borrowers a higher interest rate as penalty would affect banks and non-bank financiers with a higher share of self-employed and vulnerable customers, experts said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×