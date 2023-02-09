MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to stop lenders from charging defaulting borrowers a higher interest rate as penalty would affect banks and non-bank financiers with a higher share of self-employed and vulnerable customers, experts said.

Penal interest is an additional interest charged by lenders from defaulting borrowers. On Wednesday, RBI said penal interest was meant to instil credit discipline among borrowers but not as a revenue stream for lenders who charge that interest over and above the one agreed upon in the loan contract. Supervisory reviews by the regulator have revealed divergent practices on penal interest among lenders.

The levies, excessive in certain cases, have led to customer grievances and RBI said lenders can only charge a penalty in the form of a fee, and not a higher interest rate.

Analysts said lenders are classifying penal interest only after a borrower defaults and RBI wants them to account for these as penal charges to differentiate it from their yields on advances.

“While the overall impact is unlikely to be very significant, lenders where the customer segment is vulnerable and defaults are higher, may see some volatility in the initial phases of implementation," said Prakash Agarwal, director and head, financial institutions at India Ratings and Research.

Experts said the regulation, if introduced in the form being discussed, will not make life any easier for lenders using penal interest to their benefit.

“The replacement of the penal interest with penal charges, which will not be added to principal outstanding, is a welcome move and will benefit the customers," said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-group head of financial sector ratings, Icra Ltd.

Currently, the lenders recover penal interest as well as penal charges from overdue borrowers and, hence, the central bank has proposed such penal charges to be reasonable, Gupta said.

“The income from these charges will typically be higher for lenders such as non-banks or banks with a higher share of self-employed segments. This could have some adverse impact on the revenues and profitability of the lenders," Gupta said.

That said, one aspect, that analysts said needs closer watch is changes in risk premium following defaults. RBI said on Wednesday that in case of deterioration in credit risk profile of the borrower, the lender will be free to alter the credit risk premium under the current regulations. Risk premium, part of the final interest rate charged by a lender, account for possibility of defaults by borrowers. The riskier the credit profile, the higher is the risk premium. While announcing guidelines on using external benchmarks to price loans in 2019, RBI said the credit risk premium may undergo change only when a borrower’s credit assessment undergoes a substantial change, as agreed upon in the loan contract.

“The point that stood out in this is that lenders would not be able to compound the penal charges, but can alter the risk premium," said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, Care Ratings

Agarwal said while the provision to change risk premium exists currently, lenders use it sparingly. The new guideline could push them to rely on changes in the risk premium to try and make up for the loss on deteriorating credit quality, he added.