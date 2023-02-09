Lack of penal interest may hit lenders with risky clients

That said, one aspect, that analysts said needs closer watch is changes in risk premium following defaults. RBI said on Wednesday that in case of deterioration in credit risk profile of the borrower, the lender will be free to alter the credit risk premium under the current regulations. Risk premium, part of the final interest rate charged by a lender, account for possibility of defaults by borrowers. The riskier the credit profile, the higher is the risk premium. While announcing guidelines on using external benchmarks to price loans in 2019, RBI said the credit risk premium may undergo change only when a borrower’s credit assessment undergoes a substantial change, as agreed upon in the loan contract.