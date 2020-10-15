Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approves raising up to 500 crore via rights issue

The board "considered and approved, inter-alia, subject to the necessary approvals, the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares or such other eligible securities of the Bank, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs.500 crores (Rupees Five Hundred crores), by way of a rights issue, on such terms (to be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board at a later date), in accordance with applicable law, including Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, each as amended," the lender said in a communication to exchanges.