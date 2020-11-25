The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India will come into force from 27 November. The moratorium imposed on the cash-starved lender will be removed from the same day, the banking regulator mentioned. The banking regulator earlier imposed a one-month moratorium on the private lender and capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India will come into force from 27 November. The moratorium imposed on the cash-starved lender will be removed from the same day, the banking regulator mentioned. The banking regulator earlier imposed a one-month moratorium on the private lender and capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000.

"The amalgamation will come into force on the Appointed date i.e. November 27, 2020. All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will function as branches of DBS Bank India Ltd. with effect from this date," the RBI said.

"The amalgamation will come into force on the Appointed date i.e. November 27, 2020. All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will function as branches of DBS Bank India Ltd. with effect from this date," the RBI said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The statement came after the Union Cabinet had given green signal to proposed amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore based DBS Bank in India.

Customers, including depositors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will be able to operate their accounts as customers of DBS Bank India Ltd. with effect from 27 November, 2020.

"Consequently the moratorium on the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will cease to be operative from that date," the central bank said.

On 17 November, the Reserve Bank of India had unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). The step was taken on the advice of the RBI in view of the private sector bank's deteriorating financial health.

"RBI has taken a very judicious step to save the depositors and mitigate unwanted disruption. This will strengthen the confidence of the depositors and alleviate the disruption in the banking system," said Abir Lal Dey, Partner, L&L Partners.

"Cabinet approval to RBI’s proposal to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank comes as a welcome move and a win-win for both DBS Bank with the bank now getting an increased customer outreach and its assets and LVB’s customers, said Sameer Jain, founder and managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

"Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank is a sort of experiment by the government and RBI in which a failing bank is being rescued without involving a PSU. If this move proves to be successful, a probable additional burden on the PSUs for future would be removed," said Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology.