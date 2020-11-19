Lakshmi Vilas Bank has funds to pay depositors: Manoharan

“As far as liquidity is concerned, enough care is taken," said T.N. Manoharan, a former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, who was appointed LVB’s administrator on Tuesday. “Lakshmi Vilas Bank is also closely monitoring the availability of cash in the currency chest and coordinating with regulator in an appropriate manner to ensure that at no outlet there is any shortage of currency, even if a significant number of depositors turn up to withdraw the permissible amount," Manoharan said.