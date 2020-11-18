Lakshmi Vilas Bank share price tanked as much as 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit on Wednesday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board.

On BSE, the share prices dropped at ₹12.4, while on NSE, the shares plunged at ₹12.45.

The RBI further announced the possible merger of the ailing bank with DBS India. The Singapore government-backed bank is all set to invest ₹2,500 crore for the Lakshmi Vilas DBS Bank merger.

After Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and YES Bank, this is the third bank that gets rescued by the RBI in just one year.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at ₹25,000 per depositor, as advised by the central bank.

T. N. Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, has been appointed as the administrator of the bank.

With this merger, DBS India, which currently operate 33 branches, will get access to all the 563 branches of Lakshmi Vilas Bank.





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via