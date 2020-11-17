RBI wants to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS, announces draft scheme

“The Reserve Bank invites suggestions and objections, if any, from members,depositors and other creditors of transferor bank (LVB) and transferee bank (DBIL), on the draft scheme, which may be sent to the address mentioned in the “Notice". The draft scheme has also been sent to transferor bank and transferee bank for their suggestions and objections. The suggestions and objections will be received by Reserve Bank up to 5 PM on 20 November, 2020. The Reserve Bank will take a final view thereafter, the RBI said in its notice.